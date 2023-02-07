SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Donna Kelce brings cookies for sons during Super Bowl opener

Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.(Matt York | AP Photo/Matt York)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night.

The mother of All-Pros Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies — one for each.

“It’s just been amazing that they’ve both been able to get to this point in their careers and both enjoy the Super Bowl together,” Donna Kelce said. “It’s just so amazing.”

The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jason as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Donna and her husband, Ed, have mostly kept private over the years, but she’s become a minor celebrity as she crisscrosses the country to watch her boys — often in a jersey with Travis’ front stitched to Jason’s back.

More than 150,000 fans signed a petition for the NFL to have her do the Super Bowl coin toss, but she said in a social media post that the NFL already had someone in place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Weirich, Nakia Smith, and Lynntesha Barr have all been charged separately for misconduct...
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
Power outage in southeast Columbia after 18-wheeler crashed into power pole.
Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, center, speaks with Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick...
Evidence of Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes will be heard by jury in his murder trial, judge rules
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Police investigation a collision that happened in Lexington.
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
LIVE: Day 12: Jurors expected to begin hearing of Murdaugh financial crime accusations
The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the...
Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore
Murdaugh murder trial Day 12
Alex Murdaugh, front left, takes his seat in the Colleton County Courthouse before his double...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day 12
Drone footage shows the extent of the damage caused by the earthquakes that hit the city of...
Drone video shows earthquake destruction