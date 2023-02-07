SkyView
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot

Lonnie Alford Ray was killed Monday evening during a shooting in Bishopville.
Lonnie Alford Ray was killed Monday evening during a shooting in Bishopville.(Provided to WIS by the family of Lonnie Alford Ray.)
By Tiffany Rigby and Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 76-year-old man is dead after being shot while trying to sell a dog.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting. Investigators found Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog at the KFC on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.

Simon said the suspects took the leash for the dog from Ray and shot at him and another 77-year-old during the incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident at a fast-food restaurant on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.

According to the investigators, a man was shot after several suspects attempted to rob him in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

Deputies say the victim went to the restaurant to meet with someone to make an online sale of a dog.

During the robbery, the suspects fired multiple shots and the victim was struck by the gunfire.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased due to his wounds.

LCSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

