CPD: Still searching for armed robbery suspect, one suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, Rodney Friday has been arrested.

Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint, repeatedly hitting him & restricting the victim from leaving.

Officials say the incident took place on Jan. 20, 2023. Officers say an accomplice of Friday, Isaiah Grooms is still on the run.

Grooms is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on him is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

