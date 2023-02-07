SkyView
CPD: Still searching for armed robbery suspect, one suspect arrested

The Columbia police are still searching for Isaiah Grooms (left) in connection to a violent...
The Columbia police are still searching for Isaiah Grooms (left) in connection to a violent crime. Rodney Friday (right) was arrested in connection with the same crime.(Columbia Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, Rodney Friday has been arrested.

Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint, repeatedly hitting him & restricting the victim from leaving.

Officials say the incident took place on Jan. 20, 2023. Officers say an accomplice of Friday, Isaiah Grooms is still on the run.

Grooms is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on him is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

RELATED STORY: Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

