Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene, after a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Mr. Galloway was of Bethel Church Road, an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Detectives with the Sumter Police Department and Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of death and the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article?

