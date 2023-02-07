Columbia Police charge two teens and one adult in weapons and burglary investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators with the Crime Gun Intelligence and Property Crimes Units have arrested two teens and one adult in connection with multiple home burglaries and auto-breakings in which firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen.

According to police, 18-year-old Dashawn Sims is charged with first-degree burglary, grand larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a machine gun.

Police say a judge set Sims’ bond at $225,000.

A 16-year-old male, whose name isn’t released due to his age, is charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a pistol under the age of 18.

Deputies charged a 15-year-old male with first-degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, grand larceny, possession of a pistol under the age of 18, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Another 15-year-old male was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a pistol under the age of 18.

After the arrest, both teens were housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where a family court hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspects are accused of stealing various items, such as gaming systems, a cell phone, laptop, money, personal documents, and ten firearms, six of which were reported as stolen.

The firearms were recovered, most seized after Columbia police served search warrants at two of the suspect’s homes at Harbison Station Circle Apartments.

Irmo police recovered other firearms, while some of the other valuables were recovered as well.

Police say the incidents took place at the 100 block of Paces Brook Avenue (two incidents), 300 block of Harbison Station Circle, and 200 block of Crossbow Drive. (two incidents)

