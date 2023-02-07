SkyView
Awareness celebrates Black History Month: Attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson

Awareness: Celebrating Black History Month and our local Black history makers across the Midlands
By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
All month on Awareness, we are celebrating Black History Month and our local Black history makers across the Midlands. Kicking off our series this week is the Palmetto Cemetery Association which is a group working to preserve one of Columbia's first Black cemeteries. Host Billie Jean Shaw is also going one-on-one with attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson, the first Black student to graduate from the University of South Carolina's Law School. He also made history in 1970, as one of the first three Black lawmakers elected to the South Carolina General Assembly since Reconstruction.

The Palmetto Cemetery Association which is a group working to preserve one of Columbia's first Black cemeteries

The Palmetto Cemetery located at 5105 Fairfield Road in Columbia has been the final resting place for generations of Black families since its founding in the early 1900s. It’s one of the first Black cemeteries in the Capital City.

Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones, but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves.

Now that maintenance has fallen on the Palmetto Cemetery  Association. The group is in charge of landscaping and clearing plots but needs the financial assistance and assistance of the community to help keep the cemetery clean. To assist with preserving the Palmetto Cemetery, contact the association at 803.360.4946.

Awareness: One-on-One with attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson

In 1968, Attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson made history as the first Black student to graduate from the University of South Carolina’s law school. Two years later, he made history again as one of the first three Black lawmakers elected to the South Carolina General Assembly since Reconstruction. 

This week on ‘Awareness,’ he goes one-on-one with Billie Jean Shaw as he explains the struggles he’s overcome to achieve his success and why he still believes society still has more work to do when it comes to equal opportunity for Black lawmakers and attorneys.

Awareness: One-on-One with attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson Part 2

The conversation continues with  Attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson who made history in 1968  as the first Black student to graduate from the University of South Carolina's law school.

Two years later, he made history again as one of the first three Black lawmakers elected to the South Carolina General Assembly since Reconstruction. During this segment, he shares a message to the upcoming Black lawyers and attorneys who he’s paved a way for.

Awareness: Celebrating Black History Month and our local Black history makers across the Midlands

Next week on ‘Awareness,’ we sit down with our very own Sports Director Rick Henry who is living Black History! Tune into ‘Awareness,’ weekly on Sundays at 11 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. and on wistv.com.

