WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters into third week

Prosecutor Creighton Waters, center, speaks with Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick...
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, center, speaks with Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlia, left, during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge in June 2021. (Sam Wolfe/The State via AP, Pool)(SAM WOLFE | (Sam Wolfe/The State via AP, Pool))
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial entered into its third week and 11th day Monday.

Court resumed at 9:30 a.m. this morning.

