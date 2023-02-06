SkyView
Teen suspect stabbed adoptive family in deadly incident

According to KCSD, a 15-year-old is now in custody after a stabbing incident.
According to KCSD, a 15-year-old is now in custody after a stabbing incident.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby and Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The teen suspect in a deadly stabbing is facing murder charges according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said interviews with family members revealed the victims in the attack had finalized adoption papers in the week before the stabbing. Records showed the suspect had been living with the victims since Dec. 2021.

The coroner identified Angelymar Morrison, 41, of Elgin as the deceased. The other victim was reported to be the husband of Morrison. KCSO said he was treated for multiple knife wounds and released hours after the incident.

The suspect was enrolled in the Kershaw County School District in Jan. of 2022. KCSO said the teen was disciplined by the district multiple times for non-violent, rebellious behavior. Investigators found no records involving the suspect or the victims prior to the incident.

KCSO said he will be petitioned in family court for murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspect is being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department, a 15-year-old is now in custody after a stabbing incident on McGee Court in Elgin, today around 4:44 p.m.

Deputies say the teen was found hiding under a home on Elginwood Drive and Chestnut Road, about a mile from where the incident took place after they believe he left the area in a car and ditched it.

One victim of the stabbing incident is deceased, and another is in critical condition after running away to get help.

That victim was flown to a hospital in Columbia.

Officials believe all three of the individuals involved in the incident are acquaintances.

KSCO worked with Elgin PD, SCHP (South Carolina Highway Patrol), and SLED during their search for the teen which lasted until around 5:54 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department, Elgin Police, SCHP, K9, and drone teams are in the Elgin area of Veterans Row, Mule Ln, Wildwood Lane, Chestnut Rd, and Elginwood searching for a suspect.

According to investigators, the suspect is a 15-year-old white male wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a multi-colored hoodie.

Investigators say the suspect is believed to be armed with a knife and believe he stabbed someone.

Everyone in the area is asked to stay inside and lock their doors. Also to call 911 if they see the suspect.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

