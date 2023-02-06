State threatens intervention into Richland Co. jail if problems aren’t fixed

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has sent a letter to the Richland County Council Chairman saying if the county doesn’t have a plan to fix the jail, the state will make one in order to keep the jail open.

The letter from South Carolina Department of Corrections Division Director Blake Taylor to Chairman Overture Walker is dated Jan. 19, 2023.

Taylor wrote there are needs at the jail that only the county council can meet, and set an April 18, 2023 deadline for how the council intends “how you intend to proceed and all that will be achieved under your plan, including a timetable for accomplishing each step.”

He writes that if the SCDC doesn’t receive a “satisfactory reply”, then the state will mandate changes with deadlines “in order for this facility to remain open.”

Taylor cites a series of fire code violations, food service violations, and detention center minimum standards violations which were attached to the letter.

Walker told WIS he never received the letter and declined to comment due to pending litiigation.

The letter includes an Oct. 24, 2022 SCDC inspection which cites the facility for having 124 vacant corrections officer positions.

The jail was found in violation of several codes, including the following:

Emergency pre-planning codes

Failing to have permanent Detention director

Violation of in-service training codes

Having malfunctioning door locks

Housing sentenced and pretrial inmates together

Keys to activate the fire alarm weren’t on officers’ keyrings

An inmate being kept in a non-ADA cell

Violating the code for inmate to toilet ratio for a sub-housing unit

Miscellaneous damage, trash, leaking pipes and other maintenance related violations

The attachments also include a fire marshal’s inspection from Nov. 2022, raising concerns about the jail’s use of electrical cords, lack of fire extinguisher checks documentation, exposed wires, and issues with exit signs.

It also includes a Department of Health and Environmental Control Consent Order which raised concerns about the conditions in the jail’s kitchen, which included evidence of rodent droppings in the walk-in cooler and roach activity.

County Attorney Patrick Wright released a statement stating that a corrective action plan will be sent to Taylor, but “many items of concern” had been fixed or were in the process of being fixed when the county received the report.

Wright’s full statement reads:

As the Compliance, Standards, and Inspections Director for the S.C. Department of Corrections states, the County Administrator and the short term detention center’s leadership have been in communication with the Director and have requested recommendations from the Director on the best way to improve the short term detention center.

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center had already implemented a number of changes and updates and is in the process of implementing facility upgrades such as technological, plumbing and visitation upgrades, multiple dorms have been taken offline for renovations and updates, a private security firm has been hired to support Detention Center Officers and dozens of new officers have been hired and seasoned officers have been given raises in order to keep and increase staffing levels.

Also, the detention center kitchen has been completely renovated and a temporary kitchen has been put in place until the new kitchen can be brought back in service. The latest DHEC report gave the detention center kitchen an “A” rating.

A Corrective Action Plan will be sent to the Compliance Director as requested, but many items of concern on the Inspection Report had been corrected or well in process before the report was delivered to the facility a couple of weeks ago.

County Council, County Administration and Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center staff are dedicated to making all the necessary improvements to the short term detention center and are those improvements are currently well under way.

Wright also released a statement responding to a series of incidents the jail has faced over the last month.

SCDC records show at least four inmates have died in jail custody in the last year:

Lason Butler (Feb. 12, 2022)

James Mitchell (Dec. 7, 2022)

Demond Thompson (Jan. 17, 2023)

Antonius Randolph (Jan. 27, 2023)

Randolph and Butler’s deaths have been labeled homicides. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said non-locking doors played a role in Randolph’s killing.

On Feb. 6, RCSD announced the arrest of three jail officers for contraband and accepting bribes from inmates. The county sent a statement vowing it would work with RCSD to prosecute those involved.

The arrest of an officer was announced in January for an “inappropriate” relationship with an murder suspect.

That same month, deputies investigating a stabbing at the jail and viral videos raised alarm about conditions at the jail.

In 2022, the jail saw leadership turnover and high-profile lawsuits.

