Soda City Live: Starting the Conversation About Pelvic Therapy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pelvic health is not a widely discussed topic, but putting off receiving treatment because you feel uncomfortable talking about it can do more harm than good.

We talked with Pelvic Health Therapist, Paige Butts who explained the benefits of receiving therapy and how she is helping to promote proper treatment.

click here for more.

https://www.empowerpelvicwellness.com/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.