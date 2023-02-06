Soda City Live: City of Columbia’s 2023 Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Celebrate Black history and culture with food, dancing and entertainment with the City of Columbia as they host the 2023 Black History Heritage Ball.

The ball will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26th 3 p.m. at Hyatt Park.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at Hyatt Park or the City of Columbia Main office.

(see flyer for details)

