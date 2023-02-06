SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: 17th Annual A Mind is... Scholarship Gala and Richard Allen Awards

The event aims to raise funds to assist students with affording an education with the University.
The event aims to raise funds to assist students with affording an education with the University.(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You’re invited to join Allen University this weekend as they host their signature fundraising event -the 17th annual “A Mind Is....Scholarship gala and Richard Allen Awards”.

The event aims to raise funds to assist students with affording an education with the University.

The event will take place Friday, Feb. 10th at 6 p.m.Tickets can be purchased online.

(See flyer for more)

Click here for more.

https://allenuniversity.edu/uncf

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor Creighton Waters, center, speaks with Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters into third week
Lexington County Deputies seeks the public’s help with identifying three men in connection to...
Lexington County Deputies searching for suspects in connection to Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Power outage in southeast Columbia after 18-wheeler crashed into power pole.
Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp

Latest News

Soda City Live: Hair and beard enhancement for men
Soda City Live: Hair and beard enhancement for men
Soda City Live: City of Columbia’s 2023 Black History Heritage Ball
Soda City Live: City of Columbia’s 2023 Black History Heritage Ball
Soda City Live: Starting the Conversation About Pelvic Therapy
Soda City Live: Starting the Conversation About Pelvic Therapy
The Black History Heritage Ball celebrates Black history and culture with food, dancing and...
Soda City Live: City of Columbia’s 2023 Black History Heritage Ball