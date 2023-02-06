SkyView
School threat at White Knoll High School Monday morning

Deputies respond to possible security threat at White Knoll High School(WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a threat toward White Knoll High School that happened Monday morning.

According to authorities, students and staff have been evacuated from the building and said no one is allowed on or off campus except for law enforcement and district/school administrators.

The threat was directed toward the school through another school district’s tip line, said investigators.

