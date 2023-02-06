S.C. State Alumnus wins Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina University student was awarded a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album Sunday night.

According to a press release, Charlton Singleton, alongside his group, Ranky Tanky, won their second Grammy for their album called, “Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.”

The album, set in New Orleans, was nominated in November 2022 and honored at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Singleton is a a native of Awendaw and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in music performance from S.C. State in 1994.

Since graduating from college, Singleton became an adjunct faculty member at the College of Charleston and has taught music at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

A press release stated Ranky Tanky released its debut album called the eponymous “Ranky Tanky,” in 2017, before reaching the top of the Billboard, iTunes, and Amazon Contemporary jazz charts with their self-titled debut recording.

In 2020, Singleton alongside his band won their first Grammy award for the 2019 album release of “Good Time.”

Ranky Tanky features trumpeter/singer Singleton, singer Quiana Parler, singer/guitarist Ross, bassist Kevin Hamilton, and drummer Quentin Baxter.

The group’s members eventually drifted apart as each moved on to other projects until one of them was inspired to reunite the band with a new name and sound, infusing traditional Gullah songs with jazz, blues, folk and gospel influences.

