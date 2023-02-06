SkyView
Report: World creating more plastic waste than ever

A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.
A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – We’re producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics, according to a new report.

The Minderoo Foundation in Australia found that the world generated 139 million metric tons of single-use plastic waste in 2021.

The amount is 6 million metric tons more than what was produced in 2019, the first year the index was released.

This equates to every person in the world producing more than two pounds of additional waste in the past two years.

In recent years, governments worldwide have enacted bans to help curb the use of single-use plastic products, such as straws, food containers, disposable utensils and balloons.

However, the report said the bans are not enough to handle the amount of plastic still being produced, which means products are more likely to end up in landfills, rivers, oceans and on beaches as opposed to recycling plants.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

