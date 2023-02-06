RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers.

According to Sheriff Lott, Casey Weirich is accused of accepting bribes from an inmate. The officer was arrested on Jan.25 and charged with misconduct in office after a large amount of contraband was taken from an inmate’s cell by jail staff.

Officials say Weirich alerted inmates before cell searches in exchange for narcotics.

Another officer Nakia Smith is charged with possessing contraband in a county jail and misconduct in office.

Smith is accused of sneaking a cell phone and other contraband inside the jail with the intention of giving the items to inmates.

She was arrested on Feb.1 after an anonymous tip.

Officials also say officer Lynntesha Barr was arrested on Feb. 3, after allegedly receiving more than $15,000 from inmates for giving out contraband inside the jail for around 8 months.

Barr was caught on camera handing the items to the inmates, and jail administrators notified RCSD.

RCSD and the Midlands Gang Task Force worked with ASGDC leadership to investigate claims of misconduct in all three cases.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.