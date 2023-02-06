Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is reporting a power outage after a collision.

Police said an 18-wheeler struck a power pole, causing an outage along the 6400 block of Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads.

Transformer explodes after crash in southeast Columbia. (Credit: Al Humphries)

The area is temporarily blocked off, officers are assisting with traffic in the area.

