Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington

Police investigation a collision that happened in Lexington.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a driver caused a crash in Lexington.

Officers said the collision happened at the 700 block of South Lake Drive. A driver with a suspended license who was speeding caused the crash according to police.

Due to the collision, traffic detours had to be made for Railroad Avenue and South Lake Drive as well as Gibson Road and South Lake Drive.

Detectives with the Lexington Police Department are investigating the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

