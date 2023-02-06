SkyView
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asking for help locating domestic violence suspect

The Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety is seeking domestic violence suspect Edrick L. Willis.
The Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety is seeking domestic violence suspect Edrick L. Willis.(The Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating Edrick L. Willis.

According to a press release the 24-year-old is a suspect of domestic violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or text tips at 847411 through TIP411.

