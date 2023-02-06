Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asking for help locating domestic violence suspect

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating Edrick L. Willis.

According to a press release the 24-year-old is a suspect of domestic violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or text tips at 847411 through TIP411.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.