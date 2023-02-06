Newberry Police apprehends suspect in vehicle pursuit

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been apprehended by Newberry County law enforcement, police say.

According to authorities a female was involved in a vehicle pursuit in the Whitmire area of Highway 121, just past McCullough Road Monday afternoon.

After the brief pursuit, police say the woman flee on foot, before law enforcement deployed the Bloodhound Tracking team.

Within an hour, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Bloodhound Tracking Team located and took the woman into custody.

