Man wanted for allegedly making fraudulent purchase at Lexington grocery store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is wanted by the Lexington Police Department for allegedly making a fraudulent purchase on a stolen debit card at a Lexington grocery store.

Officers said a man made a purchase of over $500 using a victim’s debit card at the Food Lion at 744B West Main Street.

If you have any information regarding this person’s whereabouts please contact Crimestoppers or Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514 or amcwilliams@lexsc.com with information.

