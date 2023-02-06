Kershaw Co. deputies searching for armed teen in Elgin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department, Elgin Police, SCHP, K9, and drone teams are in the Elgin area of Veterans Row, Mule Ln, Wildwood Lane, Chestnut Rd, and Elginwood searching for a suspect.

According to investigators, the suspect is a 15-year-old white male wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a multi-colored hoodie.

Investigators say the suspect is believed to be armed with a knife and believe he stabbed someone.

Everyone in the area is asked to stay inside and lock their doors. Also to call 911 if they see the suspect.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

