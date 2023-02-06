SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kershaw Co. deputies searching for armed teen in Elgin

Kershaw Co deputies searching for armed teen in Elgin
Kershaw Co deputies searching for armed teen in Elgin(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department, Elgin Police, SCHP, K9, and drone teams are in the Elgin area of Veterans Row, Mule Ln, Wildwood Lane, Chestnut Rd, and Elginwood searching for a suspect.

According to investigators, the suspect is a 15-year-old white male wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a multi-colored hoodie.

Investigators say the suspect is believed to be armed with a knife and believe he stabbed someone.

Everyone in the area is asked to stay inside and lock their doors. Also to call 911 if they see the suspect.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor Creighton Waters, center, speaks with Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Lexington County Deputies seeks the public’s help with identifying three men in connection to...
Lexington County Deputies searching for suspects in connection to Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Power outage in southeast Columbia after 18-wheeler crashed into power pole.
Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp

Latest News

Charlton Singleton, alongside his group, Ranky Tanky, have won their second Grammy for their...
S.C. State Alumnus wins Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album
Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh trial
Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh trial
Awareness: One-on-One with attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson Part 2