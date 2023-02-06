SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Hospitals are as full as ever even as triple virus threat eases

The respiratory virus threat is easing across the country, but hospitals are still as full as...
The respiratory virus threat is easing across the country, but hospitals are still as full as ever.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The triple threat of flu, COVID-19 and RSV is easing in the United States.

Most states are now reporting low or minimal levels of respiratory activity.

According to federal data, emergency room visits for these viruses are a third of what they were a month ago, flu hospitalizations are nearly as low as they have been since October and hospitalizations for COVID-19 has been trending downward for the past few weeks.

However, hospitals are about as full as they have ever been during the pandemic.

At least 75% of available beds across the country were in use for all of 2020.

Experts are warning that the high capacity will not likely change any time soon because people are coming to the hospital sicker than in the past.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - police lights
Lexington County Deputies searching for suspects in connection to Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds
South Carolina's Zia Cooke (1) shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 1 South Carolina holds off No. 5 UConn in heated battle, 81-77
A Batesburg resident is pronounced deceased after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Feb. 5...
Saluda Co. coroner ID victim killed in single-vehicle collision
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
Spy Balloon shot down over Carolinas, Gov. McMaster speaks

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh, center, speaks with attorney Dick Harpootlian during Murdaugh's double murder...
Day 11: Second full week of testimony in Murdaugh trial begins Monday
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,900
The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.
State Department switches to Calibri font
Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly.
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York
Police investigation a collision that happened in Lexington.
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington