FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs in the 70s are coming midweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Overnight lows tonight will tumble into the 30s, but warmth winning the day will be a trend through Thursday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Warming trend continues into the week ahead with upper 60s tomorrow and low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday

Rain chances stay away until late in the day on Thursday, so take advantage if you can

Friday will come along with the potential for heavier rain, especially during the early morning

Our weekend looks mostly dry, but with highs taking a step back to the 50s

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

We’ve got another cold one tonight with low temperatures dropping into the 30s with mostly clear skies.

A few more clouds are expected on Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid and upper 60s for the afternoon.

Warmer air and more clouds press into the region on Wednesday ahead of a Cold Front.

Highs will then rise up into the low 70s. We stay dry for Wednesday but rain showers are expected later on Thursday.

Heavier rain potential is in place for Thursday night into Friday, with highs still getting to the mid-60s.

It will turn cooler and drier for the weekend with highs in the mid-50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Lows drop into the mid-30s with mostly clear skies

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: More clouds mix in during the day, but highs still get to the low 70s

Thursday: More clouds with showers pressing in during the evening. Highs are still in the low 70s

Friday: Rain showers continue into the day with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs are in the mid 60s

Saturday: Good deal of sun with highs in the mid-50s

Sunday: Mainly sunny with slightly higher temps than Saturday

