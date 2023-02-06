SkyView
Day 11: Second full week of testimony in Murdaugh trial begins Monday

By Patrick Phillips, Steven Ardary and Jeffrey Collins
Updated: 5 hours ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The judge presiding over the Alex Murdaugh murder trial will likely decide this week whether jurors will hear about the financial crime charges Murdaugh faces.

The disbarred Lowcountry attorney is charged in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul.

The state has called more than 25 witnesses who have provided more than 100 hours of testimony. But the testimony is far from over.

The live blog will be added in this space once the trial continues at 9:30 a.m.

The jury has not been present in the courtroom for additional testimony focusing on the nearly 100 charges relating to financial crimes ranging from money laundering to stealing millions from clients and the family law firm and tax evasion.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman has been listening to that testimony to decide whether he will allow the state to call those witnesses again to testify before the jury.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Prosecutors said the evidence is key to their case. They said Murdaugh killed his wife and son because Murdaugh was confronted earlier in the day about $782,000 in fees that should be in his law firm’s account but could not be found.

Murdaugh planned the killings to gain sympathy and buy time so he could find a way to cover up the missing money as he had numerous times before in the past decade or so, prosecutors said.

Murdaugh’s lawyers said prosecutors are trying to smear Murdaugh with bad behavior not related to the killings to bolster their weak case.

Newman is expected to decide sometime this week whether the jury will be allowed to weigh the financial crime charges as a possible motive in the double killing.

The trial was originally expected to last three weeks, which would mean it would end around this Friday. If, however, Newman decides to allow the financial crimes to be heard, it could extend the length of the trial by a few more weeks.

