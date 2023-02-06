SkyView
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

Chick-fil-A Sandwich
Chick-fil-A Sandwich(tcw-wvue)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love...

Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app.

The restaurant says customers can visit any of the participating locations to redeem the offer during store hours.

“We can’t think of a better way to share the love this Valentine’s Day than with a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Matt Webber, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Simpsonville, Chick-fil-A Mauldin and Chick-fil-A NE Main St. “We want to show our loyal guests how much we appreciate them.”

Chick-fil-A says the promotion will run from Feb 13-18.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

