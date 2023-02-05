SkyView
Panthers hire Evero as new defensive coordinator

The 42-year-old Evero was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator last season.
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during an NFL...
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp session at the team's headquarters on Aug. 8, 2022, in Centennial, Colo. Evero elected to pass on taking the interim head coaching job after his good friend Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero on Sunday to be their new defensive coordinator.

The 42-year-old Evero was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator last season and was one of nine candidates to interview for the Panthers head coaching position before owner David Tepper hired Frank Reich.

The Broncos ranked seventh in the league in total defense in 2022 under Evero and were 14th in points allowed. Evero previously worked as the Broncos secondary coach before being promoted to coordinator.

He has also experience coaching with the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Steve Wilks was Carolina’s defensive coordinator to start the 2022 season, but was later promoted to interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired. Al Holcomb took over as interim defensive coordinator and remained in that role for the rest of the season.

Carolina’s defense, led by defensive end Brian Burns and safety Jeremy Chinn, finished 22nd in the league last season in yards allowed per game and allowed the 19th-most points in the league, but the defense is generally considered the strength of a team that finished 7-10.

Evero has ties to Carolina.

Dom Capers, who served as Carolina’s first head coach, was a senior defensive assistant on Evero’s staff last season in Denver. Evero also spent four years on the 49ers staff under Vic Fangio, the Panthers defensive coordinator from 1995-98 under Capers.

Related: AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers

