One killed in single-vehicle collision in Saluda County

A Batesburg resident is pronounced deceased after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Feb. 5...
A Batesburg resident is pronounced deceased after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Saluda County.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Batesburg resident is pronounced deceased after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Saluda County.

The collision occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Highway 23 near Dickert Drive, about three miles from Batesburg.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the driver was heading south on SC-23 and traveled off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision is currently being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

