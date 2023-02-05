No. 1 South Carolina takes on No. 5 UConn in national championship rematch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Sunday, Feb. 4, No. 1 South Carolina will go head-to-head with UConn at noon.

The game will be a rematch of last year’s national championship bout, one which the Gamecocks won.

South Carolina is one of two remaining undefeated teams at 22-0 this season.

The Gamecocks are coming off an 87-69 win over Kentucky on Thursday.

This season point guard Zia Cooke has led the Gamecocks with 15.1 points per game while National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston is averaging 12.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Gamecocks lead the nation in blocks per game (9.9), field goal percentage defense (29.0), scoring defense (47.0), and scoring margin (35.2).

The game will be televised on FOX.

