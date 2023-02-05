SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

No. 1 South Carolina takes on No. 5 UConn in national championship rematch

The Gamecocks are facing off against No. 5 UConn.
The Gamecocks are facing off against No. 5 UConn.(Gamecock Women’s Basketball Twitter)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Sunday, Feb. 4, No. 1 South Carolina will go head-to-head with UConn at noon.

The game will be a rematch of last year’s national championship bout, one which the Gamecocks won.

South Carolina is one of two remaining undefeated teams at 22-0 this season.

The Gamecocks are coming off an 87-69 win over Kentucky on Thursday.

This season point guard Zia Cooke has led the Gamecocks with 15.1 points per game while National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston is averaging 12.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Gamecocks lead the nation in blocks per game (9.9), field goal percentage defense (29.0), scoring defense (47.0), and scoring margin (35.2).

The game will be televised on FOX.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
Spy Balloon shot down over Carolinas, Gov. McMaster speaks
Five men (Jayun Harrison, James Oxendine Jr., Devin Rowe, Daylan Isreal, and Erick Stewart)...
Five charged in connection with the killing of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
File - police lights
Lexington County Deputies searching for suspects in connection to Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris, left, speaks with Gregory Jackson II (23) during the...
Arkansas fend off Gamecocks, 65-63
The Gamecocks are taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Gamecocks host Arkansas on Legends Weekend
South Carolina announces suspension of three freshman football players
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston
No. 1 South Carolina wins 28th straight 87-69 over ’Cats