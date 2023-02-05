SkyView
Irmo firefighters put out boat fire at Lake Murray Dam

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Fire crews responded to a fire at the Lake Murray Dam.

According to the Irmo Fire District, a boat caught on fire at the launch ramp on the Irmo side of the dam.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and no one is reported to be injured.

