Irmo firefighters put out boat fire at Lake Murray Dam

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Fire crews responded to a fire at the Lake Murray Dam.

According to the Irmo Fire District, a boat caught on fire at the launch ramp on the Irmo side of the dam.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and no one is reported to be injured.

