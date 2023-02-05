FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend settles into the region

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Skies will be cloudier this morning, with highs in the mid to upper 50s for our Sunday. More sunshine is coming soon though!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Cloudier Sunday morning, with clouds decreasing into this afternoon.

Sunshine returns with highs to the mid-60s for Monday.

A nice warming trend continues into the week ahead with 60s for Monday and Tuesday, with low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday

Rain chances stay away until later into Thursday

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Good morning everyone! Don’t let those early clouds get you down today, as highs will still get to the upper 50s, ending the day with breaks of sunshine.

Overnight lows will tumble back, mostly to the upper 30s, as skies clear into the night.

Monday will be sunny, as high pressure builds over the region. Expect comfy afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

Some clouds move in later on Tuesday with highs again in the mid-60s. Morning lows are likely to be in the mid-30s.

Clouds return on Wednesday as a cold front nears from the west. A surge of warmer air ahead of the front brings our temps up into the low 70s!

Rain showers likely arrive with the front later into Thursday as highs still get to the 70s.

The best shot at more accumulating rain will be Thursday night into Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, but clouds decrease later this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Sunny skies with mid-60s for the afternoon.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s again.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with warmer highs around 70 degrees, or just above.

Thursday: Cloudier with a chance late day showers. Highs are still in the low 70s.

Friday: Morning rain showers linger into the day, and some thunder is possible too. Highs are in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower here and there. Cooler temps with highs in the mid-50s.

