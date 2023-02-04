Spy Balloon shot down over Carolinas, Gov. McMaster speaks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster addressed a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday.

“Shortly after noon today, I was briefed by the Pentagon on plans to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon once it was safely off our coast. It appears that has just happened,” read the comment made by McMaster on Twitter.

At around 11 a.m. the balloon was reported to have been seen over parts of South Carolina.

Reports of the balloon being downed began surfacing in the afternoon at approximately an hour before McMaster made the comment.

