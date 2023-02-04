Pence to meet with law enforcement during Charleston visit on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will make his ninth visit to the Charleston area since leaving office this Monday.

Pence will take part in a meeting with law enforcement on pushing back on a restored “Defund the Police” movement, CBS News reported. That movement gained traction in the wake of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis after police stopped him for an alleged traffic violation Jan. 7.

The Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris both delivered impassioned speeches calling on lawmakers to approve the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a broad package of reforms that includes a national registry for police officers disciplined for misconduct, a ban on no-knock warrants and other measures.

The former vice president and potential 2024 presidential candidate is expected to meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other local law enforcement officials. He is also expected to travel to Myrtle Beach to attend a meet and greet with local business and civic leaders, and members of the Horry County Republican Party.

Pence’s trip comes just nine days before former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will be in Charleston where she is expected to announce or 2024 presidential campaign.

Pence is said to be considering a presidential run but has not officially entered the race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is a leading GOP presidential prospect, is not expected to make any 2024 moves until the spring. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was also said to be considering a White House bid.

All would face former President Donald Trump, who visited Columbia last weekend to announce his South Carolina campaign leadership team.

