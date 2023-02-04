Parents declare ‘public education crisis’ following bomb threats across The Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local parents tell WIS it’s been a rough year for South Carolina education. This, following an onslaught of bomb threats across The Midlands this week.

More than a dozen schools in the state were subject to a swatting incident on October 5 which was subsequently handed to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate.

On Friday, SLED confirmed the investigation was ongoing.

Come this week, at least five school districts were layered with four consecutive days of bomb threats.

At least three additional schools were shut down on Friday to investigate additional threats.

“You can’t avoid this situation, but you can handle them differently,” said Raphiel Ross, the parent of two Spring Valley High School students

Ross told WIS her faith in Spring Valley, as well as the Richland Two School District, has diminished after the week they’ve had.

Even though a 15-year-old Spring Valley student was arrested on Thursday in connection to a portion of these email threats, Ross says she will not be sending her children to school on Monday.

“[The 15-year-old] created this mass havoc with these two districts, and then it rolled over to copycat. I hope the copycats are handled as well. But do I think it’s going to make a difference on future incidents? No,” continued Ross

Criminal defense attorney Scott J. Hayes told WIS that consequences are in place for those who threaten to blow up a school.

“This isn’t something that our society, our judges, or our community is going to put up with. And I think that you’ll figure out, this was a bad thing. This was a bad idea. And you probably shouldn’t have done it,” said Hayes in his Columbia office.

Hayes said that it is entirely possible for a juvenile to be convicted in familt court and spend more time incarcerated than if they were convicted in circuit court. This, because there is an indeterminant sentence imposted by the Department of Juvenille Justice (DJJ).

Some advocacy groups believe the punishment for threatening a school is minimal when considering the level of disruption it causes.

Ross said the ripple effect of punishing a child who threatened a school is minimal.

“You can put this kid in DJJ, charge him with everything under the book, and he will probably learn some sort of lesson. Personally. Him. Singularly. Do I think that he is going to have any effect on future students thinking they can go above and beyond what he did? No,” concluded Ross.

Hayes believes that punishments are in accordance with state law and said that he has confidence in South Carolina’s judiciaries.

“To say that the punishment is not enough… in Family Court, a punishment can only last until he’s 22. And then at that point, that’s the most that the juvenile justice system in this state has to offer. You can’t ask for more than that. That’s the most you can get in the system as it exists,” concluded Hayes.

