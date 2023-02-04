SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg man arrested for multiple crimes, faces conspiracy charges

Al'jameek Butler was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office on multiple charges.
Al'jameek Butler was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office on multiple charges.(Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is announcing the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler from Orangeburg.

Sheriff Summers says Butler has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

According to Sheriff Summers, all of the charges are in connection with two separate incidents that took place at the En Market on Columbia Road in St. Matthews.

The sheriff thanked Orangeburg Public Safety for their assistance with the search warrant that led to the arrest of Butler.

His bond is currently set at $350,000.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh speaks with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial for murder at the...
Murdaugh trial enters 10th day, finishes second week
Five men (Jayun Harrison, James Oxendine Jr., Devin Rowe, Daylan Isreal, and Erick Stewart)...
Five charged in connection with the killing of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
Former Richland County deputy Jason N. Edwards was arrested in connection with an grand larceny...
Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.
Lexington Two school logo.
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
South Carolina announces suspension of three freshman football players

Latest News

Cola-Fire responds to fires in multiple locations
Columbia Fire Department investigating fires in SC
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUNRISE 02/04/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUNRISE 02/04/2023
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly Saturday with sunshine - Showers expected Sunday
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Pence to meet with law enforcement during Charleston visit on Monday