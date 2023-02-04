Orangeburg man arrested for multiple crimes, faces conspiracy charges

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is announcing the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler from Orangeburg.

Sheriff Summers says Butler has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

According to Sheriff Summers, all of the charges are in connection with two separate incidents that took place at the En Market on Columbia Road in St. Matthews.

The sheriff thanked Orangeburg Public Safety for their assistance with the search warrant that led to the arrest of Butler.

His bond is currently set at $350,000.

