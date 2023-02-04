One killed in crash after pickup truck’s tire blew out on Clarendon Co. highway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133 mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.

The truck then traveled off the right side of the road towards the shoulder; striking a legally parked, disabled, unoccupied 2014 Ford Mustang according to troopers.

Trooper Brandon Bolt added that the truck then continued by striking a tree and a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck died after the collision.

