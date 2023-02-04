SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One killed in crash after pickup truck’s tire blew out on Clarendon Co. highway

Clarendon County collision
Clarendon County collision(KVLY)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133 mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.

The truck then traveled off the right side of the road towards the shoulder; striking a legally parked, disabled, unoccupied 2014 Ford Mustang according to troopers.

Trooper Brandon Bolt added that the truck then continued by striking a tree and a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck died after the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic keyboard stock photo
RCSD: Spring Valley student arrested in school threats
Former Richland County deputy Jason N. Edwards was arrested in connection with an grand larceny...
Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics,...
Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes detailed without jury present
Alex Murdaugh speaks with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial for murder at the...
Murdaugh trial enters 10th day, finishes second week
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
BLOG: Day 10: Judge hears more on Murdaugh’s financial situation without jury
Parents declare ‘public education crisis’ following bomb threats across The Midlands
Parents declare ‘public education crisis’ following bomb threats across The Midlands
Parents declare ‘public education crisis’ following bomb threats across The Midlands
Parents declare ‘public education crisis’ following bomb threats across The Midlands
Two wanted in connection with shooting incident.
Columbia police searching for two suspects in connection with Baymont Inn shooting incident