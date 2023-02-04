“The Love Yourself” campaign to be hosted for South Carolina first responders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three South Carolina organizations announced a campaign to promote the health and well-being of first responders.

According to a press release, “The Love Yourself” campaign will be launched on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m., at the Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC) & Virtual, at 1218 Batchelor Street.

The campaign will be hosted by Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC), Trinity Digital Solutions, LLC., and the Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council (LRADAC).

All first responders who completed a mental health first aid training through the BLEC or LRADAC are invited to participate, said campaign organizers.

“This training is so important in light of the mental health issues our society is currently facing,” said Reginald Rearden, project coordinator at BLEC, “Unfortunately, we have many occurrences of situations that require the service of first responders. Our efforts will focus on meeting the needsfirst responders that often remain under the radar.”

Additionally, through a partnership with Trinity Digital Solutions, LLC, a platform called “Wheel of WellBeing for Everyone” or “Wowe” will be launched for first responders and made available on personal devices for easy access anytime and anywhere.

According to event organizers, “Wowe,” is a provided resource once first responders complete the mental health training.

“We at the wowe team will be providing onboarding and an introductory tutorial to enable success for all participants,” Mamta Chaurdia, co-founder of Wheel of Well-Being, Inc., said. “In addition, they will have the opportunity to participate in relevant webinars during their journey as well as be provided access to well-being-related content to enable the discovery of healthy habits.”

Interested participants must complete the Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Training before being eligible for the “wowe” APP services. This training is at no cost to participants.

To enroll in a MHFA training, please send training request to the BLEC at mentalhealth@brookland.cc or by phone at (803) 744-1961.

