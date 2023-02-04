SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

“The Love Yourself” campaign to be hosted for South Carolina first responders

Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC), Trinity Digital Solutions, LLC., and the...
Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC), Trinity Digital Solutions, LLC., and the Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council (LRADAC) will host a "The Love Yourself" campaign for S.C. first responders.(Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three South Carolina organizations announced a campaign to promote the health and well-being of first responders.

According to a press release, “The Love Yourself” campaign will be launched on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m., at the Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC) & Virtual, at 1218 Batchelor Street.

The campaign will be hosted by Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC), Trinity Digital Solutions, LLC., and the Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council (LRADAC).

All first responders who completed a mental health first aid training through the BLEC or LRADAC are invited to participate, said campaign organizers.

“This training is so important in light of the mental health issues our society is currently facing,” said Reginald Rearden, project coordinator at BLEC, “Unfortunately, we have many occurrences of situations that require the service of first responders. Our efforts will focus on meeting the needsfirst responders that often remain under the radar.”

Additionally, through a partnership with Trinity Digital Solutions, LLC, a platform called “Wheel of WellBeing for Everyone” or “Wowe” will be launched for first responders and made available on personal devices for easy access anytime and anywhere.

According to event organizers, “Wowe,” is a provided resource once first responders complete the mental health training.

“We at the wowe team will be providing onboarding and an introductory tutorial to enable success for all participants,” Mamta Chaurdia, co-founder of Wheel of Well-Being, Inc., said. “In addition, they will have the opportunity to participate in relevant webinars during their journey as well as be provided access to well-being-related content to enable the discovery of healthy habits.”

Interested participants must complete the Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Training before being eligible for the “wowe” APP services. This training is at no cost to participants.

To enroll in a MHFA training, please send training request to the BLEC at mentalhealth@brookland.cc or by phone at (803) 744-1961.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh speaks with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial for murder at the...
Murdaugh trial enters 10th day, finishes second week
Five men (Jayun Harrison, James Oxendine Jr., Devin Rowe, Daylan Isreal, and Erick Stewart)...
Five charged in connection with the killing of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
Former Richland County deputy Jason N. Edwards was arrested in connection with an grand larceny...
Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.
Lexington Two school logo.
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
South Carolina announces suspension of three freshman football players

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Frenchie
Furry Friend Friday: Frenchie
Frenchie is a 2-year-old French Bulldog mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friend Friday: Frenchie
Richland County logo
Richland County’s Seed Sanctuary Program opens second location
Cecil Williams will be the keynote speaker at the annual Orangeburg Massacre Commemoration
Civil Rights Era photographer to speak at annual Orangeburg Massacre Commemoration