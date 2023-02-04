SkyView
Lexington County Deputies searching for suspects in connection to Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds

File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help identifying three men in connection to a Molotov cocktail throw at Pleasant Hill Elementary on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Deputies say the three men walked up to the back of the school and climbed onto the roof.

Surveillance footage released by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department showed the Molotov cocktail landed on the pavement and then exploded.

The suspects left the scene in a white sedan, say investigators.

Anyone with tips is encouraged to send them via the Crime stoppers app.

