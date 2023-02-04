Gamecocks host Arkansas on Legends Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today at 3:30 p.m., South Carolina is taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in their second home matchup of the season at Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks are looking to end their six-game losing streak against the Razorbacks. Will today be the day the team ends that streak?

Player GG Jackson is currently one of two freshmen in the country averaging at least 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Former players and alum will be honored at halftime of Saturday’s SEC clash with the Razorbacks.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

