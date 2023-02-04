FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly Saturday with sunshine - Showers expected Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cold start for many with temperatures in the 20s. We only make it into the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon with sunshine and a breezy wind. Watch for a few showers on Sunday with 50s. Warmer next week!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

A cold start with 20s across the Midlands

Upper 40s this afternoon with sunshine and breezy conditions

We see more clouds Sunday with a 30% chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s

60s On the way for Monday and Tuesday with dry skies

Shower chances return towards the end of next week

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

It’s a cold start out there with 20s across the Midlands. We’ll only see upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon with sunshine. It will be breezy throughout the day today but winds do relax this evening. Clouds will increase overnight tonight which will keep temperatures not as COLD when you wake up for your Sunday am.

We’ll see lower 30s Sunday am and mid 50s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Watch for a 30% chance for a few spotty showers but it’s not much.

Lows are a bit warmer for Monday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Highs reach the low 60s and skies are sunny as high pressure sits over the region.

Tuesday we start off in the mid 30s and then see mid 60s by the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy.

Clouds build and temps warm Wednesday. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the low 70s but staying dry.

A better chance for rain Thursday and Friday (40%-50%) with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s

Tonight: Few more clouds. Not as cold but still chilly with 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers (30%). Highs in the mid 50s

Monday: Sunny skies with low 60s for the afternoon

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer with mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs are in the low 70s

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs are in the low 70s

Friday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. Highs are in the upper 60s

