Columbia police searching for two suspects in connection with Baymont Inn shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with a shooting incident.

Officers said the male is accused of shooting into an occupied room at the Baymont Inn on Jan. 23, the female was with the male suspect.

If you have any information regarding their identities or know their whereabouts, please submit an anonymous tip to Crimesc.com or call 888-crimesc.

