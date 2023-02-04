SkyView
Columbia man arrested for shooting incident on Whispering Winds Drive

Darian Riley arrested in connection to shooting incident on Whispering Pines Road.
Darian Riley arrested in connection to shooting incident on Whispering Pines Road.(Lexington Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of Darian Kristopher Riley, 22, of Columbia in connection with a shooting incident in the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive.

Riley is being charged with assault and battery, 1st degree, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Investigators say on Thursday, February 2, 2023, around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area.

Officers say several areas of the incident location were struck by gunfire.

Witnesses and surveillance footage identified a dark-colored Kia Optima leaving the area around the time of the shooting.

After further investigation, officers say the case led to the information that Darian Kristopher Riley and a resident at the location had an ongoing argument regarding money.

No one was reported injured.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Riley was given a surety bond of $20,000 by a judge at Lexington County Bond Court and has since been released.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Heath at 803-359-6260.

