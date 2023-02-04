SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia Fire Department investigating fires in SC

Cola-Fire responds to fires in multiple locations
Cola-Fire responds to fires in multiple locations(Columbia Fire Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Fire Department is investigating two fires that occurred in the early morning.

According to officials, Cola-Fire Battalion 4 crews responded to a mobile home on fire in Hopkins around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the fire started in the bedroom of the home, and no one was reported injured.

Cola-Fire responds to fires in multiple locations
Cola-Fire responds to fires in multiple locations(Columbia Fire Department)

Then sometime later, around 10:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a vacant building on fire on Bull Street.

The cause of both fires is being investigated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh speaks with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial for murder at the...
Murdaugh trial enters 10th day, finishes second week
Five men (Jayun Harrison, James Oxendine Jr., Devin Rowe, Daylan Isreal, and Erick Stewart)...
Five charged in connection with the killing of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
Former Richland County deputy Jason N. Edwards was arrested in connection with an grand larceny...
Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.
Lexington Two school logo.
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
South Carolina announces suspension of three freshman football players

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUNRISE 02/04/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUNRISE 02/04/2023
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly Saturday with sunshine - Showers expected Sunday
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Pence to meet with law enforcement during Charleston visit on Monday
Michael “Tony” Satterfield, son of Gloria Satterfield, answers questions by prosecutor...
Maid’s son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death