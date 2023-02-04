Columbia Fire Department investigating fires in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Fire Department is investigating two fires that occurred in the early morning.

According to officials, Cola-Fire Battalion 4 crews responded to a mobile home on fire in Hopkins around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the fire started in the bedroom of the home, and no one was reported injured.

Cola-Fire responds to fires in multiple locations (Columbia Fire Department)

Then sometime later, around 10:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a vacant building on fire on Bull Street.

The cause of both fires is being investigated.

