American Red Cross assists family affected by fire in Richland County

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - The American Red Cross stepped in to assist a Richland County family whose home was damaged to a fire Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, volunteers are assisting four people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to other resources.

The fire happened at a home on Martin Carter Road in Richland County.

With cold winter months ahead, the American Red Cross reminds people to keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn to prevent a fire.

Those interested in helping families affected by house fires may do so by providing financial assistance through the organization’s “Hometown Heroes,” or by visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

The American Red Cross is a non-profit organization that provides shelters, food and emotional support to victims of disasters. The organization also supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.