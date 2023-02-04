SkyView
American Red Cross assists family affected by fire in Richland County

American Red Cross. (PRNewsfoto/American Red Cross)
American Red Cross. (PRNewsfoto/American Red Cross)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - The American Red Cross stepped in to assist a Richland County family whose home was damaged to a fire Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, volunteers are assisting four people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to other resources.

The fire happened at a home on Martin Carter Road in Richland County.

With cold winter months ahead, the American Red Cross reminds people to keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn to prevent a fire.

Those interested in helping families affected by house fires may do so by providing financial assistance through the organization’s “Hometown Heroes,” or by visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

The American Red Cross is a non-profit organization that provides shelters, food and emotional support to victims of disasters. The organization also supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood.

