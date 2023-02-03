SkyView
Two Men arrested in Orangeburg County catalytic converter theft

Mark Miles, Jr. (Left) and Lonnie Padgett, Jr. (Right) have been charged in connection with the theft of 45 catalytic converters in Orangeburg County.(Orangeburg Sheriff's Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the theft of 45 catalytic converters in Orangeburg County, reports police.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that 37-year-old Mark Miles, Jr., and 33-year-old Lonnie Padgett, Jr., have been charged in separate incidents.

“Spec Ops has been actively searching for those individuals who are doing this,” the sheriff said. “Looking at these converters in person you can get a firsthand glimpse into the damage these people are doing.”

According to police, Padgett was charged on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after Special Operations stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on River Vista Drive, near Canaan, where they found 21 catalytic converters as well as saw blades in the car.

Padgett was charged with with one count of unlawful transportation/possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle and one count of habitual traffic offender/DUS.

According to authorities, Padgett has been released on a $4,100 bond with more charges pending.

Miles was arrested and charged on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of Mixon Mill and Riley roads was conducted by Special Operations the day before.

Investigators said they approached a black pickup truck said to be driven by Miles where they located seven catalytic converters in the truck upon inspection, after detecting a smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Miles was then released after producing a metal permit for the converters and being ticketed for the marijuana.

Investigators later discovered the metal permit was invalid due to Miles being out on bond for 2021 charges connected with catalytic converters and began the search for him the following day.

Special Operations later located Miles on Cannon Bridge Road and took him into custody, according to Police.

Police said investigators discovered another 17 converters in Miles’ truck.

Miles faces 24 counts of unlawful transportation/possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle, but was released on a $6,000 bond during a hearing on Saturday, Jan. 28.

“They’re out now,” Ravenell said. “But if they keep doing this, we will lock them up again and again.”

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

