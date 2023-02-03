Sumter Police in search of two wanted men for break-in and vehicle thefts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police say they are searching for two men in connection to a break-in and vehicle thefts from a body repair business back in August.

Police say warrants were issued for 24-year-old Antonio Maurice Kelley and 20-year-old Daniel Terrell Jefferson.

According to the Sumter Police Department information gathered in the case indicated both men were among individuals who broke into the Broad Street business and then stole several vehicles from its parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked by the Sumter Police Department to contact them at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Online tips may be given at P3tips.com or by using the P3 app for Android/Apple devices.

Tips to Crime Stoppers can remain confidential and a cash reward may be available for information leading to arrests, say police.

