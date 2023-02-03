SkyView
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day at the South Carolina State Museum with “Amore Under the Stars

Soda City Live: S.C. State Museum events for February
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Its a full month at the South Carolina State Museum.

Saturday, February  4th the museum will be highlighting a living legendary Blues Performer, Drink Mall for Drink Small and SC Blues Day.

Tickets for the event have sold out, but you can still enjoy the day of learning about his contributions and his music.

Sunday, February 5th is first Sunday at the museum. Enjoy $1 general admission and discounted 4D movies.

Plus, if you haven’t figured out what to do for that special someone on Valentine’s Day the SC State Museum has got you covered. That’s from Food, to tours, to star gazing for their “Amore Under the Stars”.

Enjoy a romantic after-business evening with live music and champagne.

Click the links below for details.

Drink Small and S.C. Blues Day

https://www.scmuseum.org/calendar/drink-small-and-sc-blues-day/

1st Sunday

https://www.scmuseum.org/calendar/first-sunday/

Amore Under the Stars

https://www.scmuseum.org/calendar/amore-under-the-stars/

https://www.scmuseum.org/

