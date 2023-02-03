SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Ready, Set... Shift! With Elevation Shift Brunch

Soda City Live: Elevation Shift Bruch
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Take your life and business to the next level by shifting!

The event will feature several panelists with tips and strategies to help you in every area of your life including your finances.

The event is Saturday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. and registration is open now.

Click here to register

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic keyboard stock photo
RCSD: Spring Valley student arrested in school threats
Former Richland County deputy Jason N. Edwards was arrested in connection with an grand larceny...
Former Richland Co. deputy terminated, arrested in connection with grand larceny in Fairfield Co.
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics,...
Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes detailed without jury present
Alex Murdaugh speaks with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial for murder at the...
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters 10th day, finishes second week
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present

Latest News

Events at SC Museum in February.
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day at the South Carolina State Museum with “Amore Under the Stars
In support of people with disabilities.
Soda City Live: 15th Annual Cupid’s Chase 5k
WOW Production is holding open casting calls for two upcoming projects.
Soda City Live: Casting Call for Two Local Based Serieses
Soda City Live: "Jackson Brothers" casting call for various roles
Soda City Live: "Jackson Brothers" casting call for various roles