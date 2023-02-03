Soda City Live: Casting Call for Two Local Based Serieses

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- If you are an actor looking to push your skills from the stage to an ongoing production-

Maybe you’ve never acted before and its something of interest to you- now is your big chance to show off those hidden talents.

WoW productions is hosting an open casting call to add more talent to a few existing shows.

“Secrets in Plain Sights” is a television series that was birthed out of the pandemic based on a stage play. The series is now it’s on TUBI and in preproduction for season two.

“Jackson Brothers” is a series based on experiences from the life of Comedian Akintunde, both written and directed by him as well.

Both shows are looking to add to the cast and find extras.

If you are interested, auditions will be held Saturday, February 4th at WOW Performing Arts Center from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit WOW Productions to register.

