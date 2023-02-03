SkyView
Soda City Live: 15th Annual Cupid’s Chase 5k

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Valentine’s Day is vastly approaching- and love is in the air.

But how about the love for your neighbor?

The 15th Annual Cupids Chase 5k is taking place on Saturday, February 11th and you and your sweetheart have a chance to join cities across the state to raise money for a good cause.

The registration begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 12 p.m. registration fee starts at $35.

Click here for more information.

